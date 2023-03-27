Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,410 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ESS opened at $200.77 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

