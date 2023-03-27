Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

