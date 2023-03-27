Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

