Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.
Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
