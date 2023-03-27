Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

