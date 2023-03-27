Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 202,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

