American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.