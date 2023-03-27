American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 4.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $199.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

