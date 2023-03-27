American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

