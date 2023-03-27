American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Tower in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Tower Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.62 on Monday. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

