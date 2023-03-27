Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FOLD stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

