Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) CFO Acquires $15,038.43 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Mcauley acquired 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $15,038.43. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,452 shares in the company, valued at $289,575.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.1 %

AP opened at $2.18 on Monday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.