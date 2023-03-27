Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.50.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$54.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$84.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,620 shares of company stock worth $2,329,411. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

