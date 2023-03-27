Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$211.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$203.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

