Analysts Offer Predictions for Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,488 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Stories

