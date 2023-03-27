Analysts Offer Predictions for Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences
In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,488 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Featured Stories
