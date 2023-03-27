Analyzing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -3,626.94% -37,962.51% -235.77% Greenidge Generation -121.19% -14.49% -6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wejo Group and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.05%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 413.22%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Wejo Group.

Wejo Group has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and Greenidge Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 18.92 -$217.78 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.16 -$44.48 million ($4.20) -0.09

Greenidge Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Wejo Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

