Analyzing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Grindr alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Model N has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.54%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Grindr.

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.48 $23.19 million N/A N/A Model N $219.16 million 5.50 -$28.64 million ($0.72) -44.37

Grindr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26% Model N -11.65% -7.52% -2.55%

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Model N beats Grindr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat, and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.