Analyzing Prenetics Global (PRE) & Its Peers

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 730 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Prenetics Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 590 887 15 2.50

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 845.95%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.14 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.61 billion $5.25 million 24.20

Prenetics Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prenetics Global pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 378.4%. Prenetics Global pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.0% and pay out -431.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prenetics Global peers beat Prenetics Global on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

