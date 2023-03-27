Analyzing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% Charge Enterprises -4.35% -118.94% -16.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TechTarget and Charge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 Charge Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget currently has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.24%. Charge Enterprises has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 335.78%. Given Charge Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than TechTarget.

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charge Enterprises has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.41 $41.61 million $1.30 27.25 Charge Enterprises $697.83 million 0.32 -$30.35 million ($0.37) -2.95

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TechTarget beats Charge Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.