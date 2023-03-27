Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 98,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.33.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

