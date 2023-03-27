Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $178,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 98,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

