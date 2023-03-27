Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

