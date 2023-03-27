Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

