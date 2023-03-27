Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 253,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

