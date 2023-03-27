Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

