Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 3rd

Aquaron Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 3rd. Aquaron Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 4th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Aquaron Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Aquaron Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Aquaron Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41.

Get Aquaron Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify an operating business in the new energy sector. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquaron Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquaron Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.