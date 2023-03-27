Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Arcellx Stock Up 3.7 %

ACLX stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

