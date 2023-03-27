Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Arcellx Stock Up 3.7 %
ACLX stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $35.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $6,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
