Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

ARQT stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

