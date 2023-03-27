Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

