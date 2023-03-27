Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

