Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

