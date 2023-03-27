Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $432.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.12 and its 200 day moving average is $412.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

