Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $277.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.13 and a 200-day moving average of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.