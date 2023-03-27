Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AWH opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,984 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 235,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

