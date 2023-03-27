Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,174 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

