Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.83 ($7.71).

AUTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.42) to GBX 405 ($4.97) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.20) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 600 ($7.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 568.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 681 ($8.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

