Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,115,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.13 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

