AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AVB opened at $157.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

