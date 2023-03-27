Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Sells £1,341,055.04 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,646,880.81).

AV stock opened at GBX 408.30 ($5.01) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.79. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of £11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently -7,948.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AV. Barclays reduced their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.40).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

