BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Critical Review

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $186.55 million 2.12 $43.02 million $2.55 9.10 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.85 $3.65 billion $1.85 3.89

This table compares SmartFinancial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 5 1 0 2.17 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 23.06% 10.27% 0.92% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment consists of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment provides direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.