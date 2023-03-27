Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Belden Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC opened at $83.71 on Monday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

