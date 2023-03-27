BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 4th

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

BEST Stock Performance

NYSE BEST opened at $0.81 on Monday. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Further Reading

