Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

