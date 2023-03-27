Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BIOC opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
