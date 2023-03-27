BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BioLineRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 7.12. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

