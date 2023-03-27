BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.94 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading

