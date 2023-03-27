BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

