BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

