bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.58.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 424,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

