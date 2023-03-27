Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$222.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

