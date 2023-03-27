Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

